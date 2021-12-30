Lawyers warn that the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict will be “deeply unhelpful” in Prince Andrew’s fight against the assault claim.

Lawyers say the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict is ‘deeply unhelpful’ in Prince Andrew’s fight against an assault claim.

After Maxwell’s sex-trafficking conviction, an attorney for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein claims the Duke of York should be ‘quaking in his boots.’

Following the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell on grooming and sex trafficking charges, a lawyer representing victims of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein said that Prince Andrew should be “quaking in his boots.”

While there was no direct link between Maxwell’s trial and the civil claim filed against him by another of Epstein’s victims, legal experts warned that the socialite’s conviction would be “deeply unhelpful” for the Queen’s second son.

Virginia Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions when she was a minor at the age of 17, and her lawyers are preparing to go to court in Manhattan next week to argue for the dismissal of her damages claim against him.

He refutes the accusations.

If the dismissal motion is denied, the Duke will be forced to go to trial later next year, knowing that his close friend, Maxwell, has been found guilty of actively enabling Epstein’s abuse.

Prince Andrew stressed in his now-famous 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight that he only knew Epstein through Maxwell, and he now faces questions about why he was unaware of her activities.

The conviction of Maxwell, according to Lisa Bloom, a Los Angeles-based lawyer who represents eight of Epstein’s victims, sent a message about how American juries are approaching allegations of sexual assault.

“He [Prince Andrew] ought to be trembling in his boots,” she said.

Because this demonstrates that a jury is willing to return a guilty verdict even if the accusers are not perfect, which no human being is.”

Ms Giuffre has filed a lawsuit against the Duke for alleged rape in 2001, which he has categorically denied.

She reacted to Maxwell’s conviction by emphasizing her belief that the British socialite did not act alone, whom she also blames for bringing her into Epstein’s orbit.

“I hope that today is not the end, but rather another step in justice being served,” Ms Giuffre tweeted shortly after the verdicts were announced.

Maxwell wasn’t acting alone.

Others will have to.

