Layoffs have been announced at a Kentucky candle factory after a tornado destroyed the facility.

A Kentucky candle factory has announced layoffs from a tornado-damaged facility.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) —

— A tornado destroyed the Mayfield candle factory on Dec.

The number 10 will not reopen, and the company will lay off all of its employees permanently.

Mayfield Consumer Products, which owned and operated the plant, said it plans to relocate some of its operations to a new facility in Hickory, Graves County, about six miles north of Mayfield.

A total of 501 people were employed at the candle factory.

According to Mayfield Consumer Products, about half of that number will be employed at the new facility.

WARN Act, or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, is a federal law that requires employers to notify employees of retraining opportunities.

Companies with 100 or more employees are usually required by law to give 60 days’ notice of mass layoffs or plant closures.

Plant Manager Michael Staten wrote in a filing with the state that the company was unable to provide advance notice “because the cessation is due to an unpredictable natural disaster that occurred on December 10, 2021, and unforeseen business circumstances that followed that disaster.”

“While many employees are being offered transfers,” Staten wrote, “there will not be enough room for the entire operation to relocate to Hickory Point.”

As a result, not all employees will be able to relocate to that facility.

Employees who do not receive a transfer to the new facility will be laid off.”

