Lazio squeezes past Parma in Coppa Italia

ROME, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Lazio advanced to the last eight of Coppa Italia as Parma’s goalkeeper Simone Colombi’s own goal in the dying minutes awarded the Aquile the final spot in the quarterfinals.

Lazio went ahead in the 23rd minute with Marco Parolo’s header, Parma scored the equalizer in the 83rd minute when Giacomo Ricci threaded through for Valentin Mihaila to find the net.

It looked as if the two sides would go to extra time, but Lazio scored the winner with a stroke of luck in the 90th minute when Vedat Muriqi’s header hit the upright before striking Colombi’s back and rebounding into the net.

Lazio will face Atalanta in the next phase. Enditem