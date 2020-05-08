Le calendrier NFL complet de la saison 2020 ! | Touchdown Actu (NFL Actu)

Tom Brady contre Drew Brees, voici le duel qui devrait animer la première semaine ! Les deux futurs Hall of Famers vont se croiser dès le début de la saison pour un des affrontements les plus attendus de la ligue. Les Chiefs vont accueillir les Texans pour le match d’ouverture, alors que la soirée de Thanksgiving verra un affrontement entre les Ravens et les Steelers notamment.
L’intégralité du calendrier de la saison NFL 2020 a été dévoilée dans la nuit de jeudi à vendredi. Voici toutes les affiches.
(Rappel : le calendrier peut être modifié selon les enjeux au niveau des horaires, avec un délai de 6 à 12 jours selon la semaine en question. Historiquement, les changements ne concernent que les semaines 11 à 17.)
Jeudi, Septembre 10, 2020
Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs – 2h20
Dimanche, Septembre 13, 2020
Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons – 19h
Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens – 19h
New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills – 19h
Las Vegas Raiders @ Carolina Panthers – 19h
Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions – 19h
Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 19h
Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings – 19h
Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots – 19h
Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Redskins – 19h
Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals – 22h05
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints – 22h25
Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers – 22h25
Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams – 2h20
Lundi, Septembre 14, 2020
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Giants – 1h15
Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos – 4h10
SEMAINE 2
Jeudi, Septembre 17, 2020
Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns – 2h20
Dimanche, Septembre 20, 2020
New York Giants @ Chicago Bears – 19h
Atlanta Falcons @ Dallas Cowboys – 19h
Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers – 19h
Minnesota Vikings @ Indianapolis Colts – 19h
Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins – 19h
San Francisco 49ers @ New York Jets – 19h
Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles – 19h
Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers – 19h
Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 19h
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans – 19h
Washington Redskins @ Arizona Cardinals – 22h05
Baltimore Ravens @ Houston Texans – 22h25
Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers – 22h25
New England Patriots @ Seattle Seahawks – 2h20
Lundi, Septembre 21, 2020
New Orleans Saints @ Las Vegas Raiders – 2h15
SEMAINE 3
Jeudi, Septembre 24, 2020
Miami Dolphins @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 2h20
Dimanche, Septembre 27, 2020
Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons – 19h
Los Angeles Rams @ Buffalo Bills – 19h
Washington Redskins @ Cleveland Browns – 19h
Tennessee Titans @ Minnesota Vikings – 19h
Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots – 19h
San Francisco 49ers @ New York Giants – 19h
Cincinnati Bengals @ Philadelphia Eagles – 19h
Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers – 19h
New York Jets @ Indianapolis Colts – 22h05
Carolina Panthers @ Los Angeles Chargers – 22h05
Detroit Lions @ Arizona Cardinals – 22h25
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Denver Broncos – 22h25
Dallas Cowboys @ Seattle Seahawks – 22h25
Green Bay Packers @ New Orleans Saints – 2h20
Lundi, Septembre 28, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens – 2h15
SEMAINE 4
Jeudi, Octobre 01, 2020
Denver Broncos @ New York Jets – 2h20
Dimanche, Octobre 04, 2020
Arizona Cardinals @ Carolina Panthers – 19h
Indianapolis Colts @ Chicago Bears – 19h
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals – 19h
Cleveland Browns @ Dallas Cowboys – 19h
New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions – 19h
Minnesota Vikings @ Houston Texans – 19h
Seattle Seahawks @ Miami Dolphins – 19h
Los Angeles Chargers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 19h
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tennessee Titans – 19h
Baltimore Ravens @ Washington Redskins – 19h
New York Giants @ Los Angeles Rams – 22h05
New England Patriots @ Kansas City Chiefs – 22h25
Buffalo Bills @ Las Vegas Raiders – 22h25
Philadelphia Eagles @ San Francisco 49ers – 2h20
Lundi, Octobre 05, 2020
Atlanta Falcons @ Green Bay Packers – 2h15
SEMAINE 5
Jeudi, Octobre 08, 2020
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Chicago Bears – 2h20
Dimanche, Octobre 11, 2020
Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons – 19h
Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens – 19h
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans – 19h
Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs – 19h
Denver Broncos @ New England Patriots – 19h
Arizona Cardinals @ New York Jets – 19h
Philadelphia Eagles @ Pittsburgh Steelers – 19h
Buffalo Bills @ Tennessee Titans – 19h
Los Angeles Rams @ Washington Redskins – 19h
Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers – 22h05
Indianapolis Colts @ Cleveland Browns – 22h25
New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys – 22h25
Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks – 2h20
Lundi, Octobre 12, 2020
Los Angeles Chargers @ New Orleans Saints – 2h15
SEMAINE 6
Jeudi, Octobre 15, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills – 2h20
Dimanche, Octobre 18, 2020
Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers – 19h
Cincinnati Bengals @ Indianapolis Colts – 19h
Detroit Lions @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 19h
Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings – 19h
Washington Redskins @ New York Giants – 19h
Baltimore Ravens @ Philadelphia Eagles – 19h
Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers – 19h
Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans – 19h
Miami Dolphins @ Denver Broncos – 22h05
New York Jets @ Los Angeles Chargers – 22h05
Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 22h25
Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers – 2h20
Lundi, Octobre 19, 2020
Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys – 2h15
SEMAINE 7
Jeudi, Octobre 22, 2020
New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles – 2h20
Dimanche, Octobre 25, 2020
Detroit Lions @ Atlanta Falcons – 19h
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens – 19h
Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals – 19h
Green Bay Packers @ Houston Texans – 19h
Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins – 19h
Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints – 19h
Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets – 19h
Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Redskins – 19h
Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals – 22h05
Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos – 22h25
San Francisco 49ers @ New England Patriots – 22h25
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Las Vegas Raiders – 2h20
Lundi, Octobre 26, 2020
Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams – 2h15
SEMAINE 8
Jeudi, Octobre 29, 2020
Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers – 2h20
Dimanche, Novembre 01, 2020
New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills – 19h
Tennessee Titans @ Cincinnati Bengals – 19h
Las Vegas Raiders @ Cleveland Browns – 19h
Indianapolis Colts @ Detroit Lions – 19h
Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers – 19h
New York Jets @ Kansas City Chiefs – 19h
Los Angeles Rams @ Miami Dolphins – 19h
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers – 22h05
New Orleans Saints @ Chicago Bears – 22h25
San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks – 22h25
Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles – 2h20
Lundi, Novembre 02, 2020
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Giants – 2h15
Promotions
SEMAINE 9
Jeudi, Novembre 05, 2020
Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers – 2h20
Dimanche, Novembre 08, 2020
Denver Broncos @ Atlanta Falcons – 19h
Seattle Seahawks @ Buffalo Bills – 19h
Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts – 19h
Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 19h
Carolina Panthers @ Kansas City Chiefs – 19h
Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings – 19h
Chicago Bears @ Tennessee Titans – 19h
New York Giants @ Washington Redskins – 19h
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers – 22h05
Miami Dolphins @ Arizona Cardinals – 22h25
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Dallas Cowboys – 22h25
New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 2h20
Lundi, Novembre 09, 2020
New England Patriots @ New York Jets – 2h15
SEMAINE 10
Jeudi, Novembre 12, 2020
Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans – 2h20
Dimanche, Novembre 15, 2020
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers – 19h
Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns – 19h
Washington Redskins @ Detroit Lions – 19h
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Green Bay Packers – 19h
Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants – 19h
Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers – 19h
Buffalo Bills @ Arizona Cardinals – 22h05
Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders – 22h05
New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins – 22h05
Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams – 22h25
San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints – 22h25
Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots – 2h20
Lundi, Novembre 16, 2020
Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears – 2h15
SEMAINE 11
Jeudi, Novembre 19, 2020
Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks – 2h20
Dimanche, Novembre 22, 2020
Tennessee Titans @ Baltimore Ravens – 19h
Detroit Lions @ Carolina Panthers – 19h
Philadelphia Eagles @ Cleveland Browns – 19h
New England Patriots @ Houston Texans – 19h
Green Bay Packers @ Indianapolis Colts – 19h
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 19h
Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints – 19h
Cincinnati Bengals @ Washington Redskins – 19h
Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos – 22h05
Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings – 22h25
Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders – 2h20
Lundi, Novembre 23, 2020
Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 2h15
SEMAINE 12
Jeudi, Novembre 26, 2020
Houston Texans @ Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving) – 18h30
Washington Redskins @ Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving) – 22h30
Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Thanksgiving) – 2h20
Dimanche, Novembre 29, 2020
Las Vegas Raiders @ Atlanta Falcons – 19h
Los Angeles Chargers @ Buffalo Bills – 19h
New York Giants @ Cincinnati Bengals – 19h
Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts – 19h
Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 19h
Carolina Panthers @ Minnesota Vikings – 19h
Arizona Cardinals @ New England Patriots – 19h
Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets – 19h
New Orleans Saints @ Denver Broncos – 22h05
San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams – 22h05
Kansas City Chiefs @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 22h25
Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers – 2h20
Lundi, Novembre 30, 2020
Seattle Seahawks @ Philadelphia Eagles – 2h15
SEMAINE 13
Jeudi, Decembre 03, 2020
Dallas Cowboys @ Baltimore Ravens – 2h20
Dimanche, Decembre 06, 2020
New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons – 19h
Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears – 19h
Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans – 19h
Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins – 19h
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Minnesota Vikings – 19h
Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Jets – 19h
Washington Redskins @ Pittsburgh Steelers – 19h
Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans – 19h
Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals – 22h05
New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks – 22h05
Philadelphia Eagles @ Green Bay Packers – 22h25
New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Chargers – 22h25
Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs – 2h20
Lundi, Decembre 07, 2020
Buffalo Bills @ San Francisco 49ers – 2h15
SEMAINE 14
Jeudi, Decembre 10, 2020
New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Rams – 2h20
Dimanche, Decembre 13, 2020
Denver Broncos @ Carolina Panthers – 19h
Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears – 19h
Dallas Cowboys @ Cincinnati Bengals – 19h
Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions – 19h
Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 19h
Kansas City Chiefs @ Miami Dolphins – 19h
Arizona Cardinals @ New York Giants – 19h
Minnesota Vikings @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 19h
Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders – 22h05
New York Jets @ Seattle Seahawks – 22h05
Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Chargers – 22h25
New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles – 22h25
Washington Redskins @ San Francisco 49ers – 22h25
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills – 2h20
Lundi, Decembre 14, 2020
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns – 2h15
SEMAINE 15
Jeudi, Decembre 17, 2020
Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders – 2h20
Samedi, Decembre 19/Dimanche, Decembre 20, 2020
Buffalo Bills @ Denver Broncos (pas d’horaire annoncé)
Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers (pas d’horaire annoncé)
Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts (pas d’horaire annoncé)
New York Jets @ Los Angeles Rams (pas d’horaire annoncé)
Detroit Lions @ Tennessee Titans (pas d’horaire annoncé)
Dimanche, Decembre 20, 2020
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons – 19h
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Baltimore Ravens – 19h
New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins – 19h
Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings – 19h
Cleveland Browns @ New York Giants – 19h
Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Redskins – 19h
Philadelphia Eagles @ Arizona Cardinals – 22h05
Kansas City Chiefs @ New Orleans Saints – 22h25
San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys – 2h20
Lundi, Decembre 21, 2020
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals – 2h15
SEMAINE 16
Friday, Decembre 25, 2020
Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints – 22h30
Samedi, Decembre 26/Dimanche, Decembre 27, 2020
San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals (pas d’horaire annoncé)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions (pas d’horaire annoncé)
Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers (pas d’horaire annoncé)
Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders (pas d’horaire annoncé)
Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets (pas d’horaire annoncé)
Dimanche, Decembre 27, 2020
New York Giants @ Baltimore Ravens – 19h
Cincinnati Bengals @ Houston Texans – 19h
Chicago Bears @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 19h
Atlanta Falcons @ Kansas City Chiefs – 19h
Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers – 19h
Carolina Panthers @ Washington Redskins – 19h
Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks – 22h05
Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys – 22h25
Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers – 2h20
Lundi, Decembre 28, 2020
Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots – 2h15
SEMAINE 17
Dimanche, Janvier 03, 2021
Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills – 19h
New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers – 19h
Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears – 19h
Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals – 19h
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns – 19h
Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions – 19h
Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans – 19h
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts – 19h
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs – 19h
New York Jets @ New England Patriots – 19h
Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants – 19h
Washington Redskins @ Philadelphia Eagles – 19h
Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 19h
Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos – 22h25
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams – 22h25
Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers – 22h25
Be First to Comment