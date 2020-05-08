Le calendrier NFL complet de la saison 2020 ! | Touchdown Actu (NFL Actu)

Tom Brady contre Drew Brees, voici le duel qui devrait animer la première semaine ! Les deux futurs Hall of Famers vont se croiser dès le début de la saison pour un des affrontements les plus attendus de la ligue. Les Chiefs vont accueillir les Texans pour le match d’ouverture, alors que la soirée de Thanksgiving verra un affrontement entre les Ravens et les Steelers notamment.

L’intégralité du calendrier de la saison NFL 2020 a été dévoilée dans la nuit de jeudi à vendredi. Voici toutes les affiches.

(Rappel : le calendrier peut être modifié selon les enjeux au niveau des horaires, avec un délai de 6 à 12 jours selon la semaine en question. Historiquement, les changements ne concernent que les semaines 11 à 17.)

Jeudi, Septembre 10, 2020

Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs – 2h20

Dimanche, Septembre 13, 2020

Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons – 19h

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens – 19h

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills – 19h

Las Vegas Raiders @ Carolina Panthers – 19h

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions – 19h

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 19h

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings – 19h

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots – 19h

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Redskins – 19h

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals – 22h05

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints – 22h25

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers – 22h25

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams – 2h20

Lundi, Septembre 14, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Giants – 1h15

Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos – 4h10

SEMAINE 2

Jeudi, Septembre 17, 2020

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns – 2h20

Dimanche, Septembre 20, 2020

New York Giants @ Chicago Bears – 19h

Atlanta Falcons @ Dallas Cowboys – 19h

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers – 19h

Minnesota Vikings @ Indianapolis Colts – 19h

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins – 19h

San Francisco 49ers @ New York Jets – 19h

Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles – 19h

Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers – 19h

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 19h

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans – 19h

Washington Redskins @ Arizona Cardinals – 22h05

Baltimore Ravens @ Houston Texans – 22h25

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers – 22h25

New England Patriots @ Seattle Seahawks – 2h20

Lundi, Septembre 21, 2020

New Orleans Saints @ Las Vegas Raiders – 2h15

SEMAINE 3

Jeudi, Septembre 24, 2020

Miami Dolphins @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 2h20

Dimanche, Septembre 27, 2020

Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons – 19h

Los Angeles Rams @ Buffalo Bills – 19h

Washington Redskins @ Cleveland Browns – 19h

Tennessee Titans @ Minnesota Vikings – 19h

Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots – 19h

San Francisco 49ers @ New York Giants – 19h

Cincinnati Bengals @ Philadelphia Eagles – 19h

Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers – 19h

New York Jets @ Indianapolis Colts – 22h05

Carolina Panthers @ Los Angeles Chargers – 22h05

Detroit Lions @ Arizona Cardinals – 22h25

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Denver Broncos – 22h25

Dallas Cowboys @ Seattle Seahawks – 22h25

Green Bay Packers @ New Orleans Saints – 2h20

Lundi, Septembre 28, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens – 2h15

SEMAINE 4

Jeudi, Octobre 01, 2020

Denver Broncos @ New York Jets – 2h20

Dimanche, Octobre 04, 2020

Arizona Cardinals @ Carolina Panthers – 19h

Indianapolis Colts @ Chicago Bears – 19h

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals – 19h

Cleveland Browns @ Dallas Cowboys – 19h

New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions – 19h

Minnesota Vikings @ Houston Texans – 19h

Seattle Seahawks @ Miami Dolphins – 19h

Los Angeles Chargers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 19h

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tennessee Titans – 19h

Baltimore Ravens @ Washington Redskins – 19h

New York Giants @ Los Angeles Rams – 22h05

New England Patriots @ Kansas City Chiefs – 22h25

Buffalo Bills @ Las Vegas Raiders – 22h25

Philadelphia Eagles @ San Francisco 49ers – 2h20

Lundi, Octobre 05, 2020

Atlanta Falcons @ Green Bay Packers – 2h15

SEMAINE 5

Jeudi, Octobre 08, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Chicago Bears – 2h20

Dimanche, Octobre 11, 2020

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons – 19h

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens – 19h

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans – 19h

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs – 19h

Denver Broncos @ New England Patriots – 19h

Arizona Cardinals @ New York Jets – 19h

Philadelphia Eagles @ Pittsburgh Steelers – 19h

Buffalo Bills @ Tennessee Titans – 19h

Los Angeles Rams @ Washington Redskins – 19h

Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers – 22h05

Indianapolis Colts @ Cleveland Browns – 22h25

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys – 22h25

Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks – 2h20

Lundi, Octobre 12, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers @ New Orleans Saints – 2h15

SEMAINE 6

Jeudi, Octobre 15, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills – 2h20

Dimanche, Octobre 18, 2020

Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers – 19h

Cincinnati Bengals @ Indianapolis Colts – 19h

Detroit Lions @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 19h

Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings – 19h

Washington Redskins @ New York Giants – 19h

Baltimore Ravens @ Philadelphia Eagles – 19h

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers – 19h

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans – 19h

Miami Dolphins @ Denver Broncos – 22h05

New York Jets @ Los Angeles Chargers – 22h05

Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 22h25

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers – 2h20

Lundi, Octobre 19, 2020

Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys – 2h15

SEMAINE 7

Jeudi, Octobre 22, 2020

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles – 2h20

Dimanche, Octobre 25, 2020

Detroit Lions @ Atlanta Falcons – 19h

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens – 19h

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals – 19h

Green Bay Packers @ Houston Texans – 19h

Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins – 19h

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints – 19h

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets – 19h

Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Redskins – 19h

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals – 22h05

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos – 22h25

San Francisco 49ers @ New England Patriots – 22h25

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Las Vegas Raiders – 2h20

Lundi, Octobre 26, 2020

Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams – 2h15

SEMAINE 8

Jeudi, Octobre 29, 2020

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers – 2h20

Dimanche, Novembre 01, 2020

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills – 19h

Tennessee Titans @ Cincinnati Bengals – 19h

Las Vegas Raiders @ Cleveland Browns – 19h

Indianapolis Colts @ Detroit Lions – 19h

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers – 19h

New York Jets @ Kansas City Chiefs – 19h

Los Angeles Rams @ Miami Dolphins – 19h

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers – 22h05

New Orleans Saints @ Chicago Bears – 22h25

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks – 22h25

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles – 2h20

Lundi, Novembre 02, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Giants – 2h15

SEMAINE 9

Jeudi, Novembre 05, 2020

Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers – 2h20

Dimanche, Novembre 08, 2020

Denver Broncos @ Atlanta Falcons – 19h

Seattle Seahawks @ Buffalo Bills – 19h

Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts – 19h

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 19h

Carolina Panthers @ Kansas City Chiefs – 19h

Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings – 19h

Chicago Bears @ Tennessee Titans – 19h

New York Giants @ Washington Redskins – 19h

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers – 22h05

Miami Dolphins @ Arizona Cardinals – 22h25

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Dallas Cowboys – 22h25

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 2h20

Lundi, Novembre 09, 2020

New England Patriots @ New York Jets – 2h15

SEMAINE 10

Jeudi, Novembre 12, 2020

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans – 2h20

Dimanche, Novembre 15, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers – 19h

Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns – 19h

Washington Redskins @ Detroit Lions – 19h

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Green Bay Packers – 19h

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants – 19h

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers – 19h

Buffalo Bills @ Arizona Cardinals – 22h05

Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders – 22h05

New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins – 22h05

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams – 22h25

San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints – 22h25

Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots – 2h20

Lundi, Novembre 16, 2020

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears – 2h15

SEMAINE 11

Jeudi, Novembre 19, 2020

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks – 2h20

Dimanche, Novembre 22, 2020

Tennessee Titans @ Baltimore Ravens – 19h

Detroit Lions @ Carolina Panthers – 19h

Philadelphia Eagles @ Cleveland Browns – 19h

New England Patriots @ Houston Texans – 19h

Green Bay Packers @ Indianapolis Colts – 19h

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 19h

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints – 19h

Cincinnati Bengals @ Washington Redskins – 19h

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos – 22h05

Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings – 22h25

Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders – 2h20

Lundi, Novembre 23, 2020

Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 2h15

SEMAINE 12

Jeudi, Novembre 26, 2020

Houston Texans @ Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving) – 18h30

Washington Redskins @ Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving) – 22h30

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Thanksgiving) – 2h20

Dimanche, Novembre 29, 2020

Las Vegas Raiders @ Atlanta Falcons – 19h

Los Angeles Chargers @ Buffalo Bills – 19h

New York Giants @ Cincinnati Bengals – 19h

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts – 19h

Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 19h

Carolina Panthers @ Minnesota Vikings – 19h

Arizona Cardinals @ New England Patriots – 19h

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets – 19h

New Orleans Saints @ Denver Broncos – 22h05

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams – 22h05

Kansas City Chiefs @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 22h25

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers – 2h20

Lundi, Novembre 30, 2020

Seattle Seahawks @ Philadelphia Eagles – 2h15

SEMAINE 13

Jeudi, Decembre 03, 2020

Dallas Cowboys @ Baltimore Ravens – 2h20

Dimanche, Decembre 06, 2020

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons – 19h

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears – 19h

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans – 19h

Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins – 19h

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Minnesota Vikings – 19h

Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Jets – 19h

Washington Redskins @ Pittsburgh Steelers – 19h

Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans – 19h

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals – 22h05

New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks – 22h05

Philadelphia Eagles @ Green Bay Packers – 22h25

New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Chargers – 22h25

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs – 2h20

Lundi, Decembre 07, 2020

Buffalo Bills @ San Francisco 49ers – 2h15

SEMAINE 14

Jeudi, Decembre 10, 2020

New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Rams – 2h20

Dimanche, Decembre 13, 2020

Denver Broncos @ Carolina Panthers – 19h

Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears – 19h

Dallas Cowboys @ Cincinnati Bengals – 19h

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions – 19h

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 19h

Kansas City Chiefs @ Miami Dolphins – 19h

Arizona Cardinals @ New York Giants – 19h

Minnesota Vikings @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 19h

Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders – 22h05

New York Jets @ Seattle Seahawks – 22h05

Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Chargers – 22h25

New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles – 22h25

Washington Redskins @ San Francisco 49ers – 22h25

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills – 2h20

Lundi, Decembre 14, 2020

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns – 2h15

SEMAINE 15

Jeudi, Decembre 17, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders – 2h20

Samedi, Decembre 19/Dimanche, Decembre 20, 2020

Buffalo Bills @ Denver Broncos (pas d’horaire annoncé)

Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers (pas d’horaire annoncé)

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts (pas d’horaire annoncé)

New York Jets @ Los Angeles Rams (pas d’horaire annoncé)

Detroit Lions @ Tennessee Titans (pas d’horaire annoncé)

Dimanche, Decembre 20, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons – 19h

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Baltimore Ravens – 19h

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins – 19h

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings – 19h

Cleveland Browns @ New York Giants – 19h

Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Redskins – 19h

Philadelphia Eagles @ Arizona Cardinals – 22h05

Kansas City Chiefs @ New Orleans Saints – 22h25

San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys – 2h20

Lundi, Decembre 21, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals – 2h15

SEMAINE 16

Friday, Decembre 25, 2020

Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints – 22h30

Samedi, Decembre 26/Dimanche, Decembre 27, 2020

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals (pas d’horaire annoncé)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions (pas d’horaire annoncé)

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers (pas d’horaire annoncé)

Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders (pas d’horaire annoncé)

Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets (pas d’horaire annoncé)

Dimanche, Decembre 27, 2020

New York Giants @ Baltimore Ravens – 19h

Cincinnati Bengals @ Houston Texans – 19h

Chicago Bears @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 19h

Atlanta Falcons @ Kansas City Chiefs – 19h

Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers – 19h

Carolina Panthers @ Washington Redskins – 19h

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks – 22h05

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys – 22h25

Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers – 2h20

Lundi, Decembre 28, 2020

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots – 2h15

SEMAINE 17

Dimanche, Janvier 03, 2021

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills – 19h

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers – 19h

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears – 19h

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals – 19h

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns – 19h

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions – 19h

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans – 19h

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts – 19h

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs – 19h

New York Jets @ New England Patriots – 19h

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants – 19h

Washington Redskins @ Philadelphia Eagles – 19h

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 19h

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos – 22h25

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams – 22h25

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers – 22h25