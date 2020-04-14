“Le foutur”, the error in the transcription of Emmanuel Macron’s speech which did not go unnoticed

Emmanuel Macron once again addressed the French to announce the new measures taken by the government to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. And the subtitles of his speech once again amused internet users, who retained only one word from the transcription of the speech: the “foutur”.

This Monday evening, the French president announced to his compatriots, among others, the extension of the confinement until May 11. If this time the number of shells in the transcript was minimal compared to the last three speeches, there were still some.

When the French President addressed the solutions found to deal with the current health crisis, calling them “forces for the future”. But the subtitles displayed at that time indicated “the damn”. A fault immediately corrected by the bike designer in charge of subtitles, but which obviously did not escape viewers, who saw it as a “revealing slip”. The “fucked up” would be the combination of “future” and “fucked up”, a very pessimistic picture of the future.

“Macron’s transcriber invents ‘THE FUCK’. A magnificent neologism. Everything is said,” noted a first surfer on Twitter, where others launched the hashtag “#nofoutur”. “Emmanuel Macron prepares our ‘foutur’. In short: the carrots are cooked”, can we also read.

The full speech of Emmanuel Macron is to be reviewed in the video below, with the sequence in question at 6min44: