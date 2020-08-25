Lea Michele’s Baby Boy Was Born Last Week

“Glee” star Lea Michele was busy giving birth last week. The singer welcomed her first child with husband Zandy Reich on Aug. 20.

Michele announced her pregnancy in the spring. She has yet to confirm the big news herself, but sources say that the new mom and baby are doing well.

“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful,” the insider told People. “He’s been an easy baby so far.”

Reich, a businessman, married Michele in March 2019, and they were first reported to be dating in 2017.

A name for their baby boy has not been revealed yet.

Michele has spent the last couple months of her pregnancy keeping her life private. The 33-year-old took a break from social media when her bad behavior on the “Glee” set was exposed.

She posted an apology to actress Samantha Ware, who alleged that Michele threatened to defecate in her wig, and Michele posted an apology.

“I am a couple of months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me,” she wrote. “I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience.”

She returned to Instagram with a photo showing off her pregnant body two months later on Aug. 3. She has posted several photos since, but Michele typically refrains from turning on comments or even posting captions.