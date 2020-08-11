Leader of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party shot dead in Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — A leader of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was shot dead Tuesday in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The BJP leader identified as Sanjay Khokhar was out on a morning walk in fields near his home in Baghpat district, about 581 km west of Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

Baghpat is located close to India’s national capital Delhi.

“This morning blood-soaked body of Sanjay Khokhar, a former district president of BJP was found in a sugarcane field near his home,” a police official said. “His body has multiple bullet wounds.”

According to police officials, Khokhar was fired upon by gunmen while he was on a morning walk in his fields.

Reports said a huge crowd of people have gathered at the spot and police teams also arrived to investigate the matter.

“It is a matter of investigation to find out who is behind the killing. We have registered a case and would soon initiate the investigation to ascertain the reasons behind his killing,” the police official said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has expressed grief over the killing of Khokhar and ordered police to file a report about the killing within 24 hours. Enditem