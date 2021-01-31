Leaders Bayern extend winning run in Bundesliga

BERLIN, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Bayern Munich reaped its fourth straight victory after scoring twice in each half to move 4-1 past Hoffenheim in the 19th round of Bundesliga on Saturday.

The Bavarians dominated possession in the opening stages but for all that it was Hoffenheim who created the first clear-cut chance of the game when Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer had to be on guard to defuse Ihlas Bebou’s close-range effort with eight minutes gone.

Bayern responded only seven minutes later as Thomas Muller’s curler rattled the woodwork from the edge of the box.

The hosts controlled the proceedings but Hoffenheim remained dangerous on counterattacks as Bebou missed Andrej Kramaric’s cross at the half-hour mark.

Hansi Flick’s men eventually punished Hoffenheim’s wastefulness in the 32nd minute when Joshua Kimmich’s corner found Jerome Boateng, who nodded home the opener.

The German giants gained momentum and doubled their lead in the 43rd minute when Robert Lewandowski’s assist allowed Muller to make it 2-0 from 16 meters.

However, Bayern’s two-goal lead didn’t last long as Kramaric volleyed home Bebou’s build-up work to reduce the arrears out of the blue just before half time.

The game restarted with the same pattern of the first half. Hoffenheim created better chances but Bayern extended the lead in the 57th minute after Lewandowski benefitted on a deflected square pass to tap home his 24th goals of the season from very close range.

The goal took the wind out of Hoffenheim’s sails and Bayern made it four six minutes later when Serge Gnabry made the most of Kingsley Coman’s assist.

Bayern scored another goal through Benjamin Pavard but the Frenchman’s goal was revoked by the video assistant referee due to a foregone offside position.

With the 14th win of the season, Bayern extends the lead atop the standings to 10 points. Hoffenheim slump to the 12th spot after suffering its ninth defeat.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund returned to winning ways after beating Augsburg 3-1.

Union Berlin shared the spoils with Borussia Monchengladbach following a 1-1 draw as Alassane Plea’s equalizer canceled out Robin Knoche’s first-half opener.

Hertha Berlin gave away a narrow 1-0 lead and lost 3-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt. Werder Bremen’s late 1-1 leveler shocked bottom side Schalke. Enditem