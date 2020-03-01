Leaders Bayern outclass Hoffenheim 6-0 in Bundesliga

BERLIN, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — Philippe Coutinho’s brace helped Bayern Munich to open up a four-point gap atop the standings after trashing Hoffenheim 6-0 at the 24th round in Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern staged a faultless performance over 90 minutes and showed no mercy with uninspired Hoffenheim, who had to swallow four first half goals.

The German record champions grabbed a bright start on the road as Thomas Muller’s pinpoint cross to the far post allowed Serge Gnabry to tap home the opener from close range with just two minutes into the game.

Bayern sought for another goal and doubled their advantage only five minutes later when Joshua Kimmich took advantage of a loose ball and slotted home from 17 meters into the bottom right corner.

Hoffenheim tried to rally but Bayern pressed relentless and extended their lead to 3-0 as youngster Joshua Zirkzee screened the ball inside the box and poked home from very close range in the 17th minute.

The one-sided affair in the first half wasn’t over yet as Coutinho provided the 4-0 lead before the break after the Brazilian midfielder found the top right corner with a deflected shot on target with 33 minutes played.

Things did not change after the restart as Bayern came out with their guns blazing. Coutinho started where he left off and sewed up his brace after curling home Muller’s square pass with one-timer.

Hoffenheim were not able to keep the pace with the “Bavarians”, who continued to work out clearcut opportunities as the match progressed.

Despite the 5-0 lead, Bayern were not done with the scoring and put the result beyond doubt through substitute Leon Goretzka, who finished off a fast break at the hour mark.

In the closing stages, the match was interrupted twice as Bayern supporters insulted Hoffenheim’s chief financial backer Dietmar Hopp hence both sides agreed to cease attacks for the remainder of the match.

With the result, front-runners Bayern Munich put runners-up Leipzig under pressure after opening up a four-point gap atop the table meanwhile Hoffenheim recorded their fourth winless game to stay on the 8th place.

Elsewhere, third-placed Borussia Dortmund remain in the hunt of the top two after beating Freiburg on the sole goal from Jadon Sancho.

Mainz increased Paderborn’s relegation worries as the first-half goals from Robin Quaison and Karim Onisiwo were enough to secure all three points on home soil and Borussia Monchengladbach overpowered Augsburg 3-2 on the road.