Leaders Lille beat PSG, crucial victory in title race

ANKARA

French football league leaders Lille had a valuable 1-0 win against favorites Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Saturday to top the league.

Title contenders Lille escaped from Paris with a narrow win as the visitors’ Canadian forward Jonathan David scored the winning goal in the minute 20 at Parc des Princes Stadium.

Lille boosted their points to 66 as of the 31st week.

PSG are trailing behind Lille with 63 points.

Third-place Monaco on Saturday hammered Metz 4-0 to reach 62 points in the Ligue 1 standings.

Olympique Lyon drew with Lens 1-1 to sit in the fourth position with 61 points.

English Premier League

On Saturday, Manchester City claimed a 2-0 win against Leicester City to gallop towards the Premier League title.

Leaders Man City have 74 points in 31 matches. Leicester City, who are in the third spot, have 56 points.

Second-place Manchester United won against Brighton 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United racked up 60 points in 30 matches.

The Premier League will end after week 38.

Spanish La Liga

Spanish top-tier football division La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid suffered a 1-0 loss against Sevilla late on Sunday to encourage second-place Real Madrid in the title race.

Atletico Madrid are currently leading the league with 66 points

Last weekend, Real Madrid won against Eibar 2-0 to close the gap to three points. The Whites have 63 points, pursuing city rivals Atletico Madrid.

The other title contenders Barcelona have racked up 62 points to come third in the league.

On Monday, Barcelona will host 16th-place Valladolid at the Camp Nou Stadium.

Italian Serie A

Inter Milan — the Serie A leaders — beat Bologna 1-0 in a Saturday match to get closer and closer to the Italian title.

Belgian star of Inter, Romelu Lukaku, scored the winning goal in the first half in Bologna.

In the Serie A standings, Inter extended the gap against second-place AC Milan.

Inter, who have one match remaining, bagged 68 points in 28 weeks.

AC Milan had a 1-1 home draw against Sampdoria on Saturday, which meant a big blow for Milan in the title race against archrivals Inter.

Second-place Milan have had 60 points in 29 weeks.

Atalanta are in the third spot to chase AC Milan with 58 points.

German Bundesliga

Leaders Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig 1-0 in an away match on Saturday.

German midfielder Leon Goretzka scored a first-half goal to bring a win to Bayern Munich.

Wolfsburg toppled Koln 1-0 on Saturday.

Bayern Munich have had 64 points in 27 matches.

The difference against second-place RB Leipzig is now seven points.

Wolfsburg are in the third position with 54 points.