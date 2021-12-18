Leaders of Greece, Israel, and Greece-Cyprus meet in Jerusalem for a three-way meeting.

Following trilateral talks, three leaders emphasize the importance of strengthening ties and cooperating.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Tuesday in Jerusalem, the leaders of Greece, Israel, and the Greek Cypriot administration met for trilateral talks on their relations.

Following the meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a joint press conference in which he highlighted the region’s common threats, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and terrorism, as well as praising the three countries’ growing ties.

“We’re working to improve our friendships on all levels.”

We are stronger as a group.

“Today’s meeting is proof of that,” he explained.

They aspired to improve cooperation in the energy sector, according to Bennett.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Greece and Israel, citing a recent agreement between the two countries to establish and operate a flight training school for the Greek Air Force as an example of improving bilateral ties.

Mitsotakis stated that the Greek economy grew strongly in 2021 and that the country expected more Israeli investments and tourists in the future.

Turkey is being blamed for tensions.

Mitsotakis blamed Turkey for tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, a sentiment shared by Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades, who also attended the meeting.

Anastasiades accused Ankara of breaking international law, while Mitsotakis argued that Turkey’s role as guarantor for Cyprus must be ended in order for the island to be resolved.

In the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey has outstanding disputes with both Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration over maritime limits and rights.

While attempting to defend its fair share of maritime territory in the region, Ankara has condemned recent provocative Greek actions such as issuing navigational alerts, militarizing islands in the Aegean Sea, and illegally encroaching on Turkey’s continental shelf, all of which are in violation of treaties and pacts.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected Greece’s and the Greek Cypriot administration’s maritime boundary claims, stating that these claims are excessive and infringe on both Turkey’s and Turkish Cypriots’ sovereign rights.

Ankara, on the other hand, has repeatedly stated that it supports using international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue, and negotiations to resolve all outstanding problems in the region, including maritime disputes.

Cyprus has been embroiled in a decades-long dispute between the Greek and Turkish governments.

