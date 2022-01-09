Leaders of the OIC and the UN have called for joint efforts to combat corruption.

In Pakistan, a two-day international seminar on corruption and human rights has begun.

KARACHI

On Thursday, representatives from the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called for joint efforts to combat corruption in order to achieve global sustainable development.

At the 7th international seminar on corruption and human rights, leaders emphasized the importance of taking practical steps to combat corruption, particularly illicit financial flows, as well as promoting and protecting all human rights.

“According to the United Nations High-Level Panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency, and Integrity (FACTI), a staggering $7 trillion in stolen assets is parked in financial’safe havens’ destinations,” Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said during the event’s opening session.

“Immediate and robust national and international action is needed to stop the bleeding of developing countries,” he said.

The event is co-organized by the OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, UN Human Rights Asia, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, and the United Nations Development Programme.

The two-day seminar, which will end on Friday, will bring together over 200 international and national stakeholders, including government officials, OIC member and observer states, IPHRC commissioners, and representatives from the OIC Secretariat, UN, academia, and civil society.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, stated in a video statement that approximately (dollar)1 trillion in bribes are paid worldwide each year.

“Unquestionably, the problem and its consequences are enormous, (as) corruption leads to inefficiency and distortion in the economy.”

She stated that the cost of bribes and kickbacks raises prices and lowers the quality of services and goods, which has a significant negative impact on development.

Haci Ali Acikgul, the chairperson of the IPHRC, thanked the Pakistani government and UN agencies for their support of global anti-corruption efforts.

“We are pleased that the @GovtofPakistan and @UN agencies are supporting this seminar on fighting corruption,” UNDP tweeted, citing Acikgul’s speech at the seminar.