Leaders of the UAE and Yemen meet in Dubai to discuss bilateral relations.

According to local media, the leaders of the UAE and Yemen met at a high level in Dubai on Monday to discuss bilateral relations.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, and Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed met at the Expo 2020 fair to discuss the future of their countries’ relations.

The leaders also discussed humanitarian issues and issues of importance to both sides, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

According to Yemen’s state news agency, SABA, Al Maktoum and Saeed expressed a desire for cooperation in a variety of fields of mutual interest to both countries at all levels.

Al Maktoum reaffirmed the UAE’s firm commitment to assisting Yemen’s government in overcoming current obstacles and restoring state and economic stability.

After the meeting, he expressed his admiration for Yemen on Twitter.

“When we talk about the depth of history and civilization, we’re talking about Yemen…And when we talk about the nobility of morals and values like honor, honesty, pride, and brotherhood, we’re talking about Yemeni people.”