Leaders of Turkey and Russia talk by phone about regional issues.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to the Turkish Communications Directorate, the presidents of Turkey and Russia spoke on the phone on Friday to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin discussed ways to improve bilateral relations as well.

They also discussed recent events in Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as regional issues such as Syria, Libya, and Ukraine.