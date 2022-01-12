Leading international airlines have joined forces to provide low-cost sunshine holiday connections from the UK.

SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, will fly to Turkey from five UK airports this summer, with fares starting at £59 per person.

A low-cost airline formed by leading global operators is set to launch routes from UK airports to the sun.

This summer, SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, will fly from five UK airports to Turkey.

Up to seven weekly direct flights will operate from Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Luton, and Edinburgh, with fares starting at £59.

Antalya, Dalaman, and Izmir, as well as the cities of Ankara and Gaziantep, will be served as Turkish resorts on the Mediterranean coast.

“Travellers from our five airports are yearning for well-deserved vacations in the sun at a great price point,” said Peter Glade, SunExpress’ commercial director.

In the coming season, we are pleased to offer attractive and direct connections to Turkey’s most beautiful destinations.”

SunExpress will fly to Antalya from all five UK airports, as well as Dalaman from Gatwick and Manchester, as well as Izmir, Ankara, and Gaziantep from Luton.

Antalya-based Corendon Airlines has also announced additional Gatwick and Manchester flights to Bodrum, Turkey, for summer 2022.

These are in addition to the existing regional departures to Antalya and Dalaman from Glasgow, Newcastle, and Birmingham.

The airline will also launch a new daily service from Gatwick to Antalya, as well as flights to Crete and Rhodes from Gatwick and Manchester.

Visit InYourArea for more news from your neighborhood.