Leading music industry show NAMM 2021 canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — The 2021 National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Show, one of the world’s biggest music industry trade shows, has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers announced Monday.

The event was scheduled to take place on Jan. 21-24, 2021 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Orange County in the U.S. state of California.

“Given the current realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and the health and safety of NAMM members as our first priority, it is now clear there is no path forward for an in-person event in California, and we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 NAMM Show,” said NAMM officials in a statement.

“While we are disappointed that we will not be able to gather our NAMM family in-person this January, we are reimagining how to connect all facets of the industry while benefiting those most deeply impacted with the launch of Believe in Music: The global gathering to unify and support the people who bring music to the world,” they added.

Believe in Music, to be held over the week of Jan. 18, 2021, will feature a mix of comprehensive programming and professional education at BelieveinMusic.tv, as well as an interactive marketplace to connect buyers and sellers — all designed to elevate the innovation and inspiration found across the industry while offering support for those most deeply affected by COVID-19, according to the organizers.

“While it remains unsafe for us to gather in person in January, Believe in Music week will use new, intuitive technology to connect us all to harness the incredible energy that happens when we come together,” said NAMM President and CEO Joe Lamond in a statement.

With more than 115,000 registrants from 130 countries and regions, the 2020 NAMM Show, which was held in January, featured more than 7,000 brands, cutting-edge industry education, as well as exclusive special events, concerts and fan experiences.

Chinese companies took a strong foothold at the NAMM show in recent years. More and more Chinese companies involved in the annual event expanded their influence by attracting international partners and foreign consumers.

Around 220 Chinese companies, roughly the same as the record number in 2019, showcased their latest music, sound and entertainment technology this year. Enditem