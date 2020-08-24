Leaked Photo Allegedly Shows Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5

The Pixel 5 and 4a 5G leaks are all over the place today. Earlier we had alleged specs, and now we have a leaked photo which purports to include even more specs.

As ever, we can’t say for certain that this is real, but it does look pretty convincing based on Google’s previous handset designs.

Those eagle-eyed Google fans at 9to5Google noticed a photo on Reddit showing the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G next to one another, plus a screenshot with battery stats. The images disappeared once the post started getting attention, but a heroic user named murdurturtle saved them for us.

The 4a 5G, on the right, is considerably larger than the Pixel 5 and has one more camera than the existing 4a.

As for the Pixel 5 on the left, the back seems to be plastic and textured, with the leak claiming it comes with a matte finish. The camera module looks a lot like the Pixel 4’s, except the flash has shifted to the top.

Both phones have a fingerprint pad below the camera.

As the screenshot shows, the Pixel 5 could have a 4,000mAh battery, which matches what we’ve already heard – that it’ll be considerably larger than the rumoured 3,080. The post also included a specs list, which said it would run on the Snapdragon 765G, one standard rear camera, one wide lens (apparently 0.5x), 8GB of RAM, and a screen capable of a 90Hz refresh rate. All of this matches the existing leak.

Extra details included the megapixel rating of cameras: 12.2MP on the rear, 8MP on the front, that 4000mAh battery mentioned above, and the plastic back with fingerprint sensor. There’s apparently no 3.5mm headphone jack (no surprises there).

The wide-angle lens is an interesting choice – the Pixel 4 had a telephoto lens instead. But the Redditor claimed the main camera would be the same Sony IMX363 sensor as on the past few phones, which is disappointing.

While it looks like there’s a third lens in the camera bump, AndroidCentral points out that that’ll just be a spectral/flicker sensor, not an actual lens.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 4a 5G specs allegedly include a 3800mAh battery, the same 0.5x wide lens and 12.2MP standard lens setup on the back, another 8MP selfie cam, the Snapdragon 765G chipset again, and a plastic back with fingerprint sensor. However, it only has 6GB of RAM and the screen refresh rate only goes up to 60Hz. On the bright side, it does have a 3.5mm headphone jack, hooray!

The photo also shows a white colourway (though knowing Google it’ll be called “Weirdly White” or something) that isn’t available on the Pixel 4.

We also know the price for the 4a 5G: Google has already confirmed it’s $499 in the US, which is about £380. We don’t yet know the price for the Pixel 5. Both phones are rumoured to release at the end of September, wonder how much there will be left unleaked at that point. [9to5Google via Engadget]

Main image: murdurturtle via Reddit