Leaked Target Listings Suggest New Apple iPads, Headphones, AirPods, TV and Watch

We’re taking this one with not so much a pinch of salt as a whole shaker.

Someone working at the US superstore Target has leaked new product listings that suggest various new products Apple might have on the way. While the initial listing was for over-ear headphones, more listings were soon found that suggest everything from AirPods to a new iPod Touch. Hmm.

As 9to5Mac puts it, “given the breadth and number of listings now found, it is starting to feel more like guesswork on the part of Target rather than an insight into Apple hardware product plans.”

Here’s the list of what’s been found on Target’s systems so far:

There are also around 30 SKUs (product codes) for new iPad Pros, which we’re expecting to arrive this March.

It’s not at all clear whether these listings were added based on information, guesswork, hope or trollery, but a new iPod Touch in 2020 would certainly be a surprise.

Target’s systems apparently still include a listing for the Apple AirPower wireless charging mat, which we know isn’t happening, so they’re probably just hedging their bets — although there is allegedly a smaller wireless Apple charger on the way this year. [9to5Mac]