Leaking oil tanker in Mauritius splits in half spilling thousands of tonnes MORE toxic fuel into India Ocean

A TANKER that has been leaking oil since running aground off the coast of Mauritius last month has now broken in two.

Thousands have been battling to save the island’s coastline since the Japanese-owned MV Wakashio struck a coral reef while carrying 4,000 tonnes of fuel on July 25.

Officials had previously warned that the ecological disaster already unfolding would be made far worse if the body of the ship were to split.

Speaking to reporters, Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said: “The boat can still break in two.

“The cracks have developed. The situation is even more serious.

“Arrangements have been made so that the part which is already underwater is towed in case of breakage.

“The part still out of the water must be stabilised because it is this which contains the bulk of the heavy oil load of the ship.”

Environmental expert Sunil Dowarkasin, who was helping the response to the disaster, added: “We will never be able to recover from this damage.

“But what we can do is try to mitigate as much as we can.”

Footage from the scene showed huge cracks already opened up along the outer shell of the ship’s hill.

Shocking satellite images previously showed oil spilling into the pristine waters surrounding the ship as locals stuffed sacks with leaves and created makeshift straw barriers in an attempt to protect the islands.

Thousands of students, environmental activists and Mauritius residents were working around the clock on Sunday.

The ship was reportedly on route from China to Brazil when it ran aground on the Pointe d’Esny reef, an ecologically fragile area with internationally recognised wetlands.

Radio One in Mauritius reported that its captain and crew will be quizzed about why they chose this particular route, which is home to over 340 species of fish.

Black boxes and documents have already been recovered from the ship.

Prime Minister Jugnauth said the spill represented a danger to the livelihoods of some 1.3 million people living in the area.

The islands rely heavily on tourism and had already been been hit hard by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Marine-protected areas in Mauritius cover 28 square miles (7,190 hectares), including six fishing reserves and two marine parks.

France has said it is sending specialist help from its nearby Reunion Island to help in the clean up, and equipment is also being sent from Greece.