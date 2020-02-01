LEAVE NOW: Emergency fire warning is issued for out-of-control blaze near Perth

A bushfire is threatening lives and homes in Bullsbrook, northeast of Perth.

An emergency warning has been issued for the out-of-control blaze which is moving fast in a northeasterly direction.

The fire started near Almeria Parade and is moving at 2km an hour. It has been labelled as unpredictable.

Affected residents should leave now if there is a clear path or prepare to shelter in their homes, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services said.

‘You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes,’ a statement read.

‘Do not wait and see, leaving at the last minute is deadly.

‘Burning embers are likely to be blown around your home.’

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services issued a bushfire Watch and Act at about 2.37pm on Thursday.

A bushfire watch and act has been issued for people in an area east of Railway Parade bounded by Chittering Road, Bonita Road and Morrissey Road.

A Watch and Act is also in place for an area east of Railway Parade, bounded by Neaves Road and Stock Road in Bullsbrook in City of Swan.

There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is approaching in the area and conditions are changing.

More to come.