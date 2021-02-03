Lebanese army receives 100 armored transport vehicles from Britain

BEIRUT, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — The Lebanese army received on Monday at Port of Beirut 100 armored transport vehicles donated from the British authorities, the National News Agency reported.

Brigadier General Ziad Nasr, who represents Armed Forces Commander General Joseph Aoun, thanked the British authorities for their continued support for the Lebanese army, noting that the vehicles will be distributed among land border regiments to carry out reconnaissance and security missions.

For his part, British Embassy’s Charge D’Affairs in Beirut Martin Longden declared that Britain has previously allocated more than 100 million U.S. dollars to help build watchtowers and train land border regiments. Enditem