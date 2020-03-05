Lebanese health minister says equips public hospitals for COVID-19 cases

BEIRUT, March 4 (Xinhua) — Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced on Wednesday that the ministry is equipping public hospitals all over Lebanon to receive further possible COVID-19 cases.

“We are equipping public hospitals in a way that would allow us to isolate an increasing number of people if needed,” the minister told Xinhua in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of a press conference held at the health ministry.

Hassan noted that Lebanon has been doing great efforts in preventing the spread of the virus and has so far succeeded in containing the disease.

The minister said that Lebanon is cooperating with China in fighting against the virus.

“China has offered needed medical tests to help in detecting the virus,” he said, praising the active role played by the Chinese ambassador in Lebanon in this regard.

Lebanon has so far registered 13 COVID-19 cases.