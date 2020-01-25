Lebanese interior minister vows against attacks on protesters

BEIRUT, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Newly appointed Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammad Fahmi vowed on Thursday not to give the green light for security forces to attack protesters in the country, the National News Agency reported.

“I guarantee that security forces will not attack anyone and it will exert all possible efforts to protect the freedom of expression and people’s rights,” he said during a handover ceremony held earlier in the day.

Fahmi also called on protesters not to attack security forces or violate laws.

“When people resort to violence, we will reach an uncontrollable chaos that cannot be contained in the future,” Fahmi said.

Lebanon has witnessed severe clashes between demonstrators and riot police in the past couple of days in protest against the newly formed cabinet.

Nationwide protests have started since Oct. 17 with demonstrators urging the formation of an independent cabinet free from any pressure by political parties and capable of dealing with the current economic and financial crisis.