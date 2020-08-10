Lebanese justice minister resigns after Beirut’s blasts

BEIRUT, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Lebanese Justice Minister Marie Claude Najm resigned on Monday after Beirut’s blasts which rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 158 people and wounding 6,000, LBCI local TV channel reported.

Information and environment ministers also resigned a day earlier due to the explosions in addition to members of parliament who decided to confront the current political class in the aim of implementing much needed reforms in the country.

Primary information reveals that ammonium nitrate stored since 2014 in warehouse No. 12 at Port of Beirut may have caused the explosions in Beirut.

The ruling political class came under heavy criticism by the Lebanese people who accused them of negligence and recklessness by storing a big volume of nitrate.

The Lebanese cabinet will hold a meeting later in the day to discuss the possibility of its resignation and other possible alternatives in addition to early parliamentary elections. Enditem