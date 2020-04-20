Lebanese man suspected of planning terrorist attacks arrested

Polish police in Warsaw, April 10, 2020. – JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP

Suspected of preparing terrorist attacks in Western Europe, and of links with

the Islamic State (IS) organization, a citizen

Lebanese, was arrested

in Poland, Polish special services said on Monday.

The man, arrested on April 16, posed “a real threat to the internal security of the Republic of Poland and the citizens of our country,” said Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesman for the Minister for Special Services, in a statement.

Family ties to terrorists

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, “planned to organize a network in the territories of the Republic of Poland and other EU countries with the aim of carrying out terrorist attacks in the countries Western Europe, “the statement said.

He had “family ties to terrorists of the so-called Islamic State who died in the fighting with coalition forces in the territory of Syria and Iraq,” he said. added.

Financial assistance

According to him, during his stay in Poland, the man communicated intensively via the Internet with the structures of the Islamic State group and with persons related to IS staying in other countries of the European Union.

He also helped financially the members of this organization in Syria, according to the same source. He was placed in a guarded center in eastern Poland, the spokesman said.