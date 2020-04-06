Lebanese medical center launches mobile clinic offering free COVID-19 tests

BEIRUT, April 4 (Xinhua) — The Lebanese American University (LAU) Medical Center-Rizk Hospital launched on Saturday a mobile clinic that will tour towns and villages across Lebanon to offer free COVID-19 tests.

This initiative will help people, who are suspected of infection with the novel coronavirus but do not have any type of health insurance, social security or cannot afford the test.

LAU doctors will also train the medical staff and nurses of governmental hospitals to conduct the tests.

They will also provide medical consultations and health awareness sessions.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Lebanon increased on Saturday by 12 to 520 while the virus has claimed the lives of 17 people in the country so far.