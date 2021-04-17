Lebanese PM-designate supported by Russia in forming cabinet: statement

BEIRUT, April 16 (Xinhua) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Russia supports Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri in forming cabinet, a statement released by Hariri’s office reported.

“Russia supports PM Hariri’s efforts to form a cabinet capable of dealing with the current crisis and receiving support from Arab and foreign countries,” Lavrov was quoted as saying during his meeting with Hariri.

The statement noted that Hariri wrapped up his visit to Russia after discussing with officials in Moscow the obstacles hindering cabinet formation in Lebanon and the impact of political deadlock on the local economy.

The statement added that Hariri also discussed with Russian officials the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland and the possibility of receiving doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines for the fight against the pandemic.

Hariri’s advisor on Russian affairs George Chaaban said that Russia has also expressed its readiness to contribute to developmental projects in Lebanon, namely in the fields of electricity, infrastructure reconstruction, and reconstruction of the Beirut port destroyed by blasts on Aug. 4, 2020.

Hariri started his official visit to Russia on Wednesday. Enditem