Lebanese police officer killed, 142 injured in anti-gov’t protests after Beirut’s deadly blasts

BEIRUT, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — A Lebanese police officer was killed and 142 people were injured on Saturday in clashes during protests against the ruling class in downtown Beirut, days after massive explosions rocked the Lebanese capital that killed at least 158 and injured 6,000 others, LBCI TV channel reported.

Demanding an overhaul of the Lebanese political system, the protesters were trying to break into the parliament, prompting security forces to use tear gas to disperse them.

The protesters threw stones at security forces and tried to remove barbed wires in an attempt to get closer to the parliament.

Protesters succeeded in breaking into the offices of the Foreign Ministry and the Economy Ministry.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Tuesday at around 6:10 p.m. local time (1510 GMT), shaking buildings all over the capital city.

Primary information reveals that ammonium nitrate that has been stored in the warehouse at Port of Beirut since 2014 may have caused the deadly explosions.