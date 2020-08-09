Lebanese president urges quick reconstruction support after Beirut’s blasts

BEIRUT, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Lebanese President Michel Aoun announced on Sunday that rebuilding Beirut requires a lot of efforts and resources, the National News Agency reported.

“We have great needs at the moment and we must meet them quickly before the winter as citizens will suffer a lot without shelters during the cold weather,” Aoun said during the virtual International Support Conference for Beirut and the Lebanese People.

“The earthquake struck us while we are in the midst of economic and financial crisis, in addition to the existence of over 1 million refugees in Lebanon and the repercussions of COVID-19. Dealing with all these is way beyond the capacity of Lebanon,” Aoun noted.

The Lebanese president also thanked all that have sent donations to Lebanon.

Representatives from Britain, Qatar, the United States, the EU, China, the World Bank and others attended the virtual donor conference. Enditem