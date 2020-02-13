Lebanese president voices optimism on new cabinet

BEIRUT, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Wednesday that a new phase has begun in Lebanon after the new cabinet’s success in gaining a vote of confidence a day earlier, a statement by the president’s office reported.

“I am sure that Lebanon will get over its current crisis and restore its prosperity,” Aoun said during his meeting with Joseph Habis, Singapore’s honorary consul-general in Lebanon.

Aoun assured that any official who has stolen money from the Treasury will be tried according to laws.

“It is very important at this point to differentiate between the honest politicians and those involved in corruption,” Aoun said.

The nationwide protests that have started in October 2019 labeled all Lebanese politicians as corrupted without any differentiation and hence people have even opposed new ministers who were appointed for the first time in the new cabinet.

The new cabinet headed by Prime Minister Hassan Diab has gained a vote of confidence on Tuesday with a majority of 63 votes.