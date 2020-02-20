Lebanese protesters request support for investigations into stolen public funds

BEIRUT, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Some Lebanese protested on Thursday near the Swiss Embassy in Lebanon asking for support of investigations in the bank accounts of Lebanese politicians, local news agency Lebanon Files reported.

Lebanon has been witnessing nationwide protests since Oct. 17 of last year in demand for a complete overhaul of the political system which pushed the country’s public debt to an alarming high.

Lebanese protesters accused politicians of misusing public funds offered by international organizations instead of implementing projects that benefited the country.

A group of Lebanese lawyers have started dealing with foreign agencies to investigate into stolen public funds.

Also, Swiss Ambassador to Lebanon Monika Schmutz Kirgoz previously announced that her country is ready to help Lebanon in revealing facts about transfers of capitals made by the Lebanese to Swiss banks if the Lebanese cabinet files such a request.