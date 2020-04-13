Lebanon busts its biggest drug smuggling operation

BEIRUT, April 10 (Xinhua) — Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces (ISF) stopped on Friday the largest drug smuggling operation in the history of the country, said a statement by ISF.

ISF announced that the central anti-drug bureau arrested eight trucks containing thousands of nylon bags filled with 25 tons of drugs.

The drugs, which were seized before their arrival at Port of Beirut, were packaged along with soil used in farming to be sent to African countries.

Judicial bodies have started their investigations to arrest network members involved in the crime.