Lebanon condemns deadly bombing attacks in Baghdad

BEIRUT, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the two suicide bombing attacks in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Thursday, the National News Agency reported.

The ministry renewed Lebanon’s “full solidarity and sympathy with Iraq, the people and the government, following this tragic attack,” and it offered its condolences to the Iraqi people in general and the families of the victims in particular, and wished for a speedy recovery for the wounded people.

Twin suicide bombings ripped through a busy market in Baghdad Thursday, killing at least 32 people and wounding 110 others. Enditem