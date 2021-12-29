Lebanon County Commissioner is remembered as a good citizen, a successful businessman, a teacher, and a community leader.

Lebanon County Commissioner is remembered as a good citizen, a successful businessman, a teacher, and a community volunteer.

Many people will remember Lebanon County Commissioner William “Bill” Ames for his ten years as a dedicated county elected official and three decades as a teacher, but some will remember him most for his candor.

According to multiple sources, Ames, 81, of South Londonderry Township, died on Tuesday morning at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital from COVID-19 complications.

While attending a meeting in December, Ames admitted to being ill with the disease.

A virtual meeting of 16 commissioners was held.

Prior to being elected as a county commissioner, he worked for 30 years as an industrial arts teacher in the Derry Township School District, retiring in 1996, and also served as a supervisor in South Londonderry Township.

He also had a business background, having served as Ames Services’ chief operations officer.

Pat Braden, a former Lebanon County Republican chairman who worked on Ames’ 2019 re-election campaign, said, “He had signed the front of checks for many people for a long time so he knew how to run a business.”

“He understood the importance of looking at the bottom line.”

Braden, along with Ames’ fellow county commissioner Robert Phillips, credited the county’s financial stability to the business knowledge he applied to it.

“He was deeply involved in the county’s fiscal strengthening, both in terms of pensions and 60 days’ cash on hand.

“Having some working capital was very important to Bill,” Phillips said.

“When you’re managing a business like this, those kinds of legs of the stool are critical.”

Standard and Poor’s gave Lebanon County an A-plus rating.

Phillips first met Ames in 2011, when they were both running for a seat on the board of commissioners alongside five other candidates.

“Bill and I just clicked,” Phillips said.

“It’s been a fantastic journey with him.”

At all times, he was a strong advocate for Lebanon County.”

Democratic Commissioner Jo Ellen Litz, who sits in the minority on the three-member county board, said Ames’ candor made it easy for her to adjust to working with the fiscally conservative commissioner.

“He was just a straight shooter,” says the narrator.

I never had any doubts about his beliefs…

