Lebanon defense council warned about port shipment

BEIRUT, Lebanon

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has sent a report to the Higher Defense Council about the ammonium nitrate shipment that caused the explosion at the Beirut Port two weeks before the blast, a source close to the president said Tuesday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, the source said a Lebanese security apparatus has notified Aoun about the shipment, with the president forwarding the report to the Council on July 20.

The source, however, did not name this security apparatus.

According to the source, the explosion took place before the council can take any measure.

There was no comment from the President’s office or the Defense Council on the claim.

On Monday, Prime Minister Hassan Diab tendered the resignation of his government amid continued protests across Lebanon over the deterioration of economic and living conditions.

A powerful explosion rocked Beirut’s Port last Tuesday (on August 4) after a neglected stockpile of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse ignited, killing at least 163 people, injuring 6,000 others and leaving approximately 300,000 people homeless.

The blast also took place at a time when Lebanon was already dealing with a severe financial crisis, and the coronavirus pandemic.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara