Lebanon denies a gas purchase agreement with Israel.

Lebanon denies a deal with Israel to buy gas.

Egypt will provide gas to Lebanon to help alleviate chronic electricity shortages, according to the country.

BEIRUT, LEBANON

On Sunday, the Lebanese government denied reports in the media that the country had reached an agreement with Israel to receive gas.

According to Israeli media, under an agreement with the US, Israel will provide gas to Lebanon via Jordan from the offshore Leviathan field.

According to Israeli Channel 12, Israeli gas will be transferred from Jordan to Syria and then to Lebanon.

The Israeli media report was described as “totally and completely false” by the Lebanese Ministry of Energy and Water in a statement.

“The gas supply agreement that the Lebanese government and the sisterly Egyptian government are working on clearly and explicitly stipulates that the gas must come from Egypt,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the agreement to supply Egyptian gas to Lebanon is part of a US-led initiative to help alleviate the country’s chronic electricity shortages.

“A second element of the US-led initiative is to supply the Lebanese power grid with electricity imported from Jordan, also via Syria,” it continued.

Lebanon is experiencing a severe electricity shortage due to a lack of fuel for power generation, as well as a sharp rise in derivatives prices due to the collapse of the lira and a lack of foreign exchange needed for imports.

Jordan’s, Egypt’s, Syria’s, and Lebanon’s energy and oil ministers agreed on a road map in September 2021 to supply Beirut with Egyptian gas to alleviate the country’s energy crisis.

Since 2001, Jordan and Syria have been connected by a 400 kV transmission line, but it has been out of service due to technical issues since 2012.

Meanwhile, Syria and Lebanon are connected by 400 kV, 230 kV, and 66 kV transmission lines.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.