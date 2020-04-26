Lebanon extends virus restrictions till May 10

BEIRUT

The Lebanese government has decided to extend COVID-19 measures till May 10.

The country’s Council of Ministers meeting led by Prime Minister Hassan Diab convened on Friday to discuss the last month’s virus developments.

In the meeting, ministers decided to extend virus measures till May 10, and update curfew hours from 7 p.m.- 5 a.m. (1600-0200GMT) to 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. local time (1800-0200GMT).

Meanwhile, Diab said some in the country are insistent on deepening the economic crisis in the country.

He accused Riad Salame, the head of the Central Bank, of being responsible for the devaluation of the Lebanese currency, and said: “Everyone should be transparent, and honest to the Lebanese people.”

Those who want to disturb the financial stability will not be tolerated, Diab added.

As part of the COVID-19 measures announced on March 15, the Lebanese government shut down all businesses and public institutions, except those supplying basic needs, and had also announced a partial curfew initially for 7 p.m.- 5 a.m. local time (1600-0200GMT).

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed over 197,100 people, with total infections exceeding 2.81 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University. More than 794,000 patients have recovered so far.

* Writing by Firdevs Bulut in Ankara