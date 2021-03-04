Lebanon files complaint to UN over oil spill

BEIRUT, March 2 (Xinhua) — Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry filed on Tuesday a complaint to the United Nations (UN), asking for investigations into an oil spill that reached the Lebanese shores late last month, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it has asked for the UN’s technical support, stressing the need for the UN to determine the causes of this leakage, and the party responsible for it, enabling Lebanon to claim compensation for the environmental damage caused by the oil spill.

“Lebanon does not have the capacity to address this environmental disaster and limit its incessant repercussions,” the statement read.

Black deposits were discovered late last month on the coast of Tyre, south Lebanon, and covered around 200 meters of the area that make up a major part of the Tyre Nature Reserve.

Caretaker Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab blamed an Israeli ship for the oil spill that has reached Lebanon’s southern Mediterranean shores. Enditem