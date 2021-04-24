Lebanon: Infant killed as fire erupts at refugee camp

BEIRUT

An infant was killed and a number of people injured as fire broke out on Friday in a Syrian refugee camp in northern Lebanon.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that the fire destroyed a large number of tents at the camp for displaced Syrians in the town of Miniyeh.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

The witnesses said an 18-month-old baby boy died in the incident and a number of refugees sustained minor injuries.

Civil defense teams rushed to put out the fire while an investigation was launched into the incident.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat