Lebanon launches COVID-19 vaccine registration platform

BEIRUT, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Lebanon launched on Thursday a platform that allows citizens to register their names to have access to COVID-19 vaccines, Lebanese public television network Tele Liban reported.

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan said during the launching of the platform that he hopes citizens will respond to the ministerial committee’s plan to raise the vaccination rate to 80 percent to achieve the desired community immunity.

He also noted that the number of beds in Intensive Care Units in public hospitals will reach 302 within two weeks.

Lebanon is expected to receive the first batch of vaccines by mid-February.

The country has been fighting against COVID-19 since Feb. 21, 2020. Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 infections has reached 289,660 so far while death toll from the virus stood at 2,553. Enditem