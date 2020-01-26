Lebanon needs foreign support, decision on Eurobond…

BEIRUT, Jan 22 – Lebanon’s new government needs foreign support to help it rescue the country from an unprecedented economic and financial crisis, the finance minister said on Wednesday hours after he was named.

The government must make a decision on a $1.2 billion Eurobond maturing in March, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni also told local broadcaster al-Jadeed. He said the Cabinet has to restore confidence because the country was in a state of collapse. (Reporting by Ellen Francis and Tom Perry Editing by Leslie Adler)