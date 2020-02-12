Lebanon not to be victim of any potential U.S.-Iranian conflict: president

BEIRUT, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — Lebanese President Michel Aoun announced that Lebanon will not accept to be a victim in the conflicts between the United States and Iran, a statement by the president’s office reported Saturday.

“Everybody believes that Hezbollah may interfere in any potential conflict between the U.S. and Iran but I can guarantee that Hezbollah will respect UN Security Council Resolution 1701,” Aoun said.

Aoun said that Hezbollah has its ministers and members in Lebanon’s parliament but this does not mean that Lebanon’s sovereignty is violated by the Shia political party.

The president also noted that Hezbollah’s presence has been essential for Lebanon as it succeeded in ending the Israeli occupation for southern Lebanon.