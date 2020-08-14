Lebanon receives more foreign donations after Beirut’s blasts

BEIRUT, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Lebanon continued to receive on Thursday several aircraft carrying donations to support the country following the explosions that hit Lebanon on Aug. 4, killing at least 170 people and wounding more than 6,000.

Lebanon received the fourth Emirati aircraft carrying tons of medical equipment, while Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Lebanon Hamad Al Shamsi said his country will send support for the Lebanese who lost family members and provide aid for the rehabilitation of destroyed houses, LBCI local TV channel reported.

Lebanon’s Red Cross Secretary General George Kettaneh assured that partnership between the Lebanese Red Cross and the UAE Red Crescent has been effective for a long time and both are preparing an assessment of the damage to distribute help.

Meanwhile, Lebanon received medical aid from Kuwait, Jordan and the Netherlands which has been ongoing since the second day of the explosions.

Moreover, Algeria sent medical equipment and food products to Lebanon.

Also, the public and private sectors in France mobilized their support since the second day of the explosions, including medical equipment, food, reconstruction efforts and rescue teams.

Brazil has also sent two aircraft of donations to Lebanon including medical equipment and medicines. Enditem