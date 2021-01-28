Lebanon receives three aircraft of medical aid from Egypt

BEIRUT, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Three Egyptian aircraft arrived on Thursday in Lebanon carrying medical supplies offered by the Egyptian government, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

In a joint news conference with Egypt’s Minister of Health Hala Zayed, Lebanese Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan said that Lebanon is facing difficult challenges but he is sure that Arabs’ unity and support will enable his country to overcome this tough period.

Lebanon has been fighting against COVID-19 since Feb. 21, 2020. Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 infections has reached 289,660 while the death toll from the virus stands at 2,553. Enditem