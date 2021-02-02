Lebanon records 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 303,072 in total

BEIRUT, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Lebanon recorded on Monday 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections to 303,072, the Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus went up by 63 to 3,145.

Firas Abiad, director of Rafic Hariri University Hospital, said on Monday that the test positivity for COVID-19 remains high and he advised a gradual but controlled easing of the lockdown imposed in the country.

Abiad noted that the positivity rate should be less than 11 percent to be on the safe side. Enditem