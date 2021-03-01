Lebanon registers 2,258 new COVID-19 cases

BEIRUT, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Lebanon registered on Sunday 2,258 new COVID-19 cases, raising the number of infections to 375,033, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths from the virus went up by 40 to 4,692.

Lebanon will further ease the restrictions imposed by authorities to contain the virus, with most shops and businesses set to reopen Monday and schools to resume classes from March 8.

Lebanon, which started its vaccination campaign two weeks ago, has so far received around 100,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Enditem