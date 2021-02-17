Lebanon registers 2,723 COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths

BEIRUT, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — Lebanon recorded on Tuesday 2,723 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 343,584, the Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus went up by 55 to 4,092.

Amal Abu Zeid, foreign ministry’s representative to the joint Lebanese-Russian committee for the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, told President Michel Aoun on Tuesday that Russia has informed him about a plan to donate Sputnik V vaccines to Lebanon.

Lebanon has started its vaccination campaign with priority for the medical staff and the elderly above 75. Enditem