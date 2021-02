BEIRUT, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Lebanon registered on Thursday 2,730 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 348,793 in the country, the Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from the virus went up by 54 to 4,206.

Lebanon continued on Thursday to increase the number of centers and hospitals that are allowed to give vaccines to citizens.

Lebanon received the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines on Sunday. EnditemĀ