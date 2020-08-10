Lebanon registers 294 new COVID-19 cases, 6,517 in total

BEIRUT, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 infections increased on Sunday by 294 infections to 6,517 while the death toll remained 76, the National News Agency reported.

Lebanese health experts warned of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections following the blasts that hit Lebanese capital Beirut, killing at least 158 people and injuring 6,000.

Firas Abiad, director general of Rafic Hariri University Hospital, told Xinhua that it is hard for Lebanese citizens to follow precautionary measures due to the repercussions of the deadly explosions that damaged parts of the city.

Lebanon has been fighting against COVID-19 since Feb. 21.

The country has received several donations from different countries for the fight against COVID-19 including China which offered on June 11 around 17,500 masks, 1,500 protective gears, 1,320 goggles and 1,000 shoes covers to Lebanese public hospitals. Enditem