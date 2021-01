BEIRUT, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Lebanon registered on Monday 3,144 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases to 255,956, the Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus increased by 40 to 1,959.

The president of Syndicate of Private Hospitals, Suleiman Haroun, urged Lebanese authorities to help private hospitals accomodate COVID-19 patients.

“We have reached a dangerous situation where we cannot even receive regular patients,” Suleiman said.